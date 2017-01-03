I.A.T.S.E. Local No. One Pension Fund v. General Electric Company,...
I.A.T.S.E. Local No. One Pension Fund v. General Electric Company, C.A. No. 11893-VCG In this memorandum opinion, the Court of Chancery rejected defendants' argument that certain fiduciary duty claims asserted by a pension fund with respect to a squeeze out merger adhered to the stock received as consideration in the merger, and found that the pension fund had standing to pursue those fiduciary duty claims despite the fact that the pension fund had sold its stock following the consummation of the merger.
