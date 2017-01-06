Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Stake Increased by Advisor Group Inc.
Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International Inc. by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission . The fund owned 49,048 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the period.
