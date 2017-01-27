Honeywell Delivers Where It Counts
The $90 billion maker of thermostats and airplane navigation systems on Friday reported fourth-quarter earnings per share that met analysts' estimates and reiterated its profit guidance for 2017. But sales over the last stretch of 2016 came in lighter than expected and Honeywell had to lower its overall revenue outlook for the coming year by about 1.5 percent at the midpoint of its guidance range.
