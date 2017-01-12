Global Energy Management Systems Market Growth - 2024
Global Market revenue for energy management systems stood at US$9.87 billion in 2014, will reach US$ 35.92 billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 13.4% from 2016 to 2024 The energy management systems market is dominated by Siemens AG, Schneider Electric AG, Johnson Controls Inc., Honeywell International Inc., and Emerson Process Management. Transparency Market Research observes that these players operate across all geographies, offer a wide product portfolio, and have an acumen of proper product positioning across various end-user sectors.
