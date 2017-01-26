GE's Jeff Immelt shares employee 'concern' over Trump travel ban
General Electric CEO Jeff Immelt says he shares the "concern" felt by his employees over President Trump's executive order banning travel from seven Muslim majority countries. In a message posted on the GE employee blog Sunday, Immelt said the company has many employees from the countries named in the ban, and added that GE does business "all over the region."
