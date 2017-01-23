GE proposes investing in Nigeria's ai...

GE proposes investing in Nigeria's ailing oil refineries

General Electric Co has proposed investing in Nigeria's oil refineries, potentially convening a consortium of companies to improve capacity at the run-down facilities. The logo of U.S. conglomerate General Electric is pictured at the company's site in Belfort, April 27, 2014.

