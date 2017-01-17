GE confirms it was talking to SUNY Poly about biopharma center
A view of the Albany Molecular Research Inc., headquarters on Thursday, May 19, 2016, in Albany, N.Y. General Electric has confirmed it had talks with state officials about a $800 million biopharmaceutical center at SUNY Poly in Albany. AMRI, which has partnered with SUNY Poly in the past, has not talked about the potential center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Add your comments below
Aerospace-Defense Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Northrop's New Combat Drone Could Outclass Boei...
|Dec 18
|Cactus Joe
|1
|Trump targets F-35, but aircraft means jobs in ...
|Dec '16
|WasteWater
|35
|General Electric purchases parcel (Jan '09)
|Nov '16
|Ozzie
|45
|General Electric Pursues Spinoff, Sale of Consu... (Jul '08)
|Oct '16
|TrojanHorse
|5,492
|Why some chemical companies joined the fight ag...
|Oct '16
|Duh
|1
|Welding inspector admits falsifying reports, sa... (Jun '09)
|Sep '16
|Explosiv3 AWS CWI...
|66
|Neb.-based Duncan Aviation cutting 300-plus jobs (Mar '09)
|Sep '16
|Heatx
|9
Find what you want!
Search Aerospace-Defense Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC