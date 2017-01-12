Electric Boat Legislative Breakfast Meeting 2017
Legislative Breakfast Meeting . January 2017 with the senior elected and appointed officials from Southeastern Connecticut at the Mystic Marriott on Route 117 in Groton.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Resident.
Comments
Add your comments below
Aerospace-Defense Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Northrop's New Combat Drone Could Outclass Boei...
|Dec 18
|Cactus Joe
|1
|Trump targets F-35, but aircraft means jobs in ...
|Dec 16
|WasteWater
|35
|General Electric purchases parcel (Jan '09)
|Nov '16
|Ozzie
|45
|General Electric Pursues Spinoff, Sale of Consu... (Jul '08)
|Oct '16
|TrojanHorse
|5,492
|Why some chemical companies joined the fight ag...
|Oct '16
|Duh
|1
|Welding inspector admits falsifying reports, sa... (Jun '09)
|Sep '16
|Explosiv3 AWS CWI...
|66
|Neb.-based Duncan Aviation cutting 300-plus jobs (Mar '09)
|Sep '16
|Heatx
|9
Find what you want!
Search Aerospace-Defense Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC