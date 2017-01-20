Elbit Systems awarded 35$ million con...

Elbit Systems awarded 35$ million contract by Rafael

Read more: Arutz Sheva Israel News

Elbit Systems Ltd. announced today that it was awarded two contracts from Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd. for the supply of airborne laser designators, at a total value of approximately $35 million. The contracts will be performed over a three-year period and the systems will be supplied by Rafael to two countries in the Asia-Pacific region.

