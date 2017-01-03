Egat, consortium sign deal for substations
THE ELECTRICITY Generating Authority of Thailand is rolling out a series of projects for substations and transmission systems that it says will significantly improve the reliability of the electricity supply for industrial customers and increase the competitiveness of Thailand to attract investment. Egat has signed an engineering, procurement and construction contract with a consortium of Sumitomo Corporation, Black & Veatch, and Italian-Thai Development for the Chachoengsao 2 and Pluak Daeng substations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Nation.
Add your comments below
Aerospace-Defense Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Northrop's New Combat Drone Could Outclass Boei...
|Dec 18
|Cactus Joe
|1
|Trump targets F-35, but aircraft means jobs in ...
|Dec 16
|WasteWater
|35
|General Electric purchases parcel (Jan '09)
|Nov '16
|Ozzie
|45
|General Electric Pursues Spinoff, Sale of Consu... (Jul '08)
|Oct '16
|TrojanHorse
|5,492
|Why some chemical companies joined the fight ag...
|Oct '16
|Duh
|1
|Welding inspector admits falsifying reports, sa... (Jun '09)
|Sep '16
|Explosiv3 AWS CWI...
|66
|Neb.-based Duncan Aviation cutting 300-plus jobs (Mar '09)
|Sep '16
|Heatx
|9
Find what you want!
Search Aerospace-Defense Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC