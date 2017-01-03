Egat, consortium sign deal for substations

THE ELECTRICITY Generating Authority of Thailand is rolling out a series of projects for substations and transmission systems that it says will significantly improve the reliability of the electricity supply for industrial customers and increase the competitiveness of Thailand to attract investment. Egat has signed an engineering, procurement and construction contract with a consortium of Sumitomo Corporation, Black & Veatch, and Italian-Thai Development for the Chachoengsao 2 and Pluak Daeng substations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Nation.