Despite headwinds, future still brigh...

Despite headwinds, future still bright for B.C. satellite technology firm MDA

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Globe and Mail

Investors hoping a new American chief executive officer at MacDonald, Dettwiler and Associates Ltd. would help boost the shares of the satellite technology firm may have to be patient this year, analysts say. A weaker communications satellite market and some uncertainty around how much its initiative to boost its U.S. defence business will cost the company have been - and will continue to be - headwinds for the company, known as MDA.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Globe and Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Aerospace-Defense Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Keir Stahlsmith (Jun '11) Sat John Francis 2
News Northrop's New Combat Drone Could Outclass Boei... Dec '16 Cactus Joe 1
News Trump targets F-35, but aircraft means jobs in ... Dec '16 WasteWater 35
News General Electric purchases parcel (Jan '09) Nov '16 Ozzie 45
News General Electric Pursues Spinoff, Sale of Consu... (Jul '08) Oct '16 TrojanHorse 5,492
News Why some chemical companies joined the fight ag... Oct '16 Duh 1
News Welding inspector admits falsifying reports, sa... (Jun '09) Sep '16 Explosiv3 AWS CWI... 66
See all Aerospace-Defense Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Aerospace-Defense Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,683 • Total comments across all topics: 278,173,738

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC