Despite headwinds, future still bright for B.C. satellite technology firm MDA

Investors hoping a new American chief executive officer at MacDonald, Dettwiler and Associates Ltd. would help boost the shares of the satellite technology firm may have to be patient this year, analysts say. A weaker communications satellite market and some uncertainty around how much its initiative to boost its U.S. defence business will cost the company have been - and will continue to be - headwinds for the company, known as MDA.

