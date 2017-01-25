Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisit...

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

** Plains All American Pipeline LP said it would buy a crude oil gathering system in the Permian Basin for about $1.22 billion, bolstering its presence in the top U.S. oil field. ** Textron Inc said on Wednesday it would buy Arctic Cat Inc to accelerate its push into the recreational vehicle market amid slowing sales of its Cessna business jets, which weighed on profit in the latest quarter.

