Continue reading Trump seeking at least 10% cut in F-35 fighter costs, defense exec says

10 hrs ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

President-elect Donald Trump has asked Lockheed Martin Corp. to reduce costs on the $379 billion F-35 fighter-jet program by at least 10 percent, according to Roger Carr, chairman of BAE Systems, a key participant in the program. "We've been told through Lockheed that the president has an ambition to reduce the cost of that aircraft by a material amount of money, many percent, into double digits over a period," Carr said in a Bloomberg Television interview Tuesday from the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

