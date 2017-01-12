Competing with Silicon Valley for eng...

Competing with Silicon Valley for engineers, aerospace firms start recruitment in pre-kindergarten

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: TheMonitor.com

Timothy John, 25, an aerospace engineering senior at UCLA who hopes to go into the defense industry, poses on Jan. 4, 2017 at a Design Build Fly's club lab at UCLA in Los Angeles, Calif. Timothy John, 25, an aerospace engineering senior at UCLA who hopes to go into the defense industry, poses on Jan. 4, 2017 at a Design Build Fly's club lab at UCLA in Los Angeles, Calif.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheMonitor.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Aerospace-Defense Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Northrop's New Combat Drone Could Outclass Boei... Dec 18 Cactus Joe 1
News Trump targets F-35, but aircraft means jobs in ... Dec 16 WasteWater 35
News General Electric purchases parcel (Jan '09) Nov '16 Ozzie 45
News General Electric Pursues Spinoff, Sale of Consu... (Jul '08) Oct '16 TrojanHorse 5,492
News Why some chemical companies joined the fight ag... Oct '16 Duh 1
News Welding inspector admits falsifying reports, sa... (Jun '09) Sep '16 Explosiv3 AWS CWI... 66
News Neb.-based Duncan Aviation cutting 300-plus jobs (Mar '09) Sep '16 Heatx 9
See all Aerospace-Defense Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Aerospace-Defense Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Michael Jackson
  2. Cuba
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,992 • Total comments across all topics: 277,918,500

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC