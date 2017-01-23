Capital Fund Management S.A. Cuts Position in Embraer SA
Capital Fund Management S.A. cut its position in shares of Embraer SA by 80.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,152 shares of the company's stock after selling 235,995 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Comments
Add your comments below
Aerospace-Defense Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Keir Stahlsmith (Jun '11)
|Jan 21
|John Francis
|2
|Northrop's New Combat Drone Could Outclass Boei...
|Dec '16
|Cactus Joe
|1
|Trump targets F-35, but aircraft means jobs in ...
|Dec '16
|WasteWater
|35
|General Electric purchases parcel (Jan '09)
|Nov '16
|Ozzie
|45
|General Electric Pursues Spinoff, Sale of Consu... (Jul '08)
|Oct '16
|TrojanHorse
|5,492
|Why some chemical companies joined the fight ag...
|Oct '16
|Duh
|1
|Welding inspector admits falsifying reports, sa... (Jun '09)
|Sep '16
|Explosiv3 AWS CWI...
|66
Find what you want!
Search Aerospace-Defense Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC