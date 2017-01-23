Canada court dismisses challenge to controversial arms deal
Jan 24 A Canadian court on Tuesday dismissed a challenge to the government's controversial arms deal with Saudi Arabia, ruling that the former foreign affairs minister considered the relevant security and human rights factors. Former Foreign Affairs Minister Stephane Dion and the Liberal government came under fire last year for signing off on a $13 billion General Dynamics Corp contract to supply light armored vehicles to Saudi Arabia, despite concerns about the country's human rights record.
