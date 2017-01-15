Can Anyone Save the Navy's Littoral C...

Can Anyone Save the Navy's Littoral Combat Ship?

Read more: Fox News

The "LCS," as it's mercifully abbreviated, has been deemed unable to "maintain mission capability after taking a significant hit," by the Department of Defense's own director of operational test and evaluation. More than a dozen LCSes have been built and christened, and six are in service, but the vessel has been plagued with production quality issues -- and nearly half the fleet has been sidelined for a variety of engine failures .

