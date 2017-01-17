California flood sweeps cabins, cars ...

California flood sweeps cabins, cars down coastal canyon

14 hrs ago

Cabins and vehicles are swept away by storm runoff at El Capitan Canyon Resort & Campground in Gaviota, Calif., on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. A flood on the southern Santa Barbara County coast has swept cabins and vehicles down a narrow canyon as the latest storm drenches California.

