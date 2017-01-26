Brazil minister says Canada signals it wants deal on Bombardier funding
Jan 26 Canada has signaled it is willing to negotiate with Brazil to resolve a feud over funding for jet maker Bombardier Inc that threatens to turn into an international trade dispute, Brazilian Trade Minister Marcos Pereira said Thursday. In December, Brazil said it will start proceedings against Canada at the World Trade Organization over what it calls unfair support worth $2.5 billion for Bombardier from the province of Quebec.
Aerospace-Defense Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Raytheon To Build New Facility in Huntsville, A... (Jul '10)
|Tue
|Charles Lindberger
|18
|Keir Stahlsmith (Jun '11)
|Jan 21
|John Francis
|2
|Northrop's New Combat Drone Could Outclass Boei...
|Dec '16
|Cactus Joe
|1
|Trump targets F-35, but aircraft means jobs in ...
|Dec '16
|WasteWater
|35
|General Electric purchases parcel (Jan '09)
|Nov '16
|Ozzie
|45
|General Electric Pursues Spinoff, Sale of Consu... (Jul '08)
|Oct '16
|TrojanHorse
|5,492
|Why some chemical companies joined the fight ag...
|Oct '16
|Duh
|1
