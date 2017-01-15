Blizzard, avalanche warnings in Sierra; heavy snow, winds
Emergency crews still clearing flood debris from the streets of Reno and other Nevada cities started revving up the snowplows Tuesday as yet another fierce winter storm barrelled into the state. Snow and winds gusting up to 100 mph on ridgetops over the Sierra Nevada are expected to cause whiteout conditions, and a section of U.S. Interstate 80 was closed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.
Add your comments below
Aerospace-Defense Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Northrop's New Combat Drone Could Outclass Boei...
|Dec 18
|Cactus Joe
|1
|Trump targets F-35, but aircraft means jobs in ...
|Dec 16
|WasteWater
|35
|General Electric purchases parcel (Jan '09)
|Nov '16
|Ozzie
|45
|General Electric Pursues Spinoff, Sale of Consu... (Jul '08)
|Oct '16
|TrojanHorse
|5,492
|Why some chemical companies joined the fight ag...
|Oct '16
|Duh
|1
|Welding inspector admits falsifying reports, sa... (Jun '09)
|Sep '16
|Explosiv3 AWS CWI...
|66
|Neb.-based Duncan Aviation cutting 300-plus jobs (Mar '09)
|Sep '16
|Heatx
|9
Find what you want!
Search Aerospace-Defense Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC