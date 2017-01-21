BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stake in AAR Corp.
BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AAR Corp. by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission . The institutional investor owned 27,150 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the period.
Aerospace-Defense Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Keir Stahlsmith (Jun '11)
|Sat
|John Francis
|2
|Northrop's New Combat Drone Could Outclass Boei...
|Dec '16
|Cactus Joe
|1
|Trump targets F-35, but aircraft means jobs in ...
|Dec '16
|WasteWater
|35
|General Electric purchases parcel (Jan '09)
|Nov '16
|Ozzie
|45
|General Electric Pursues Spinoff, Sale of Consu... (Jul '08)
|Oct '16
|TrojanHorse
|5,492
|Why some chemical companies joined the fight ag...
|Oct '16
|Duh
|1
|Welding inspector admits falsifying reports, sa... (Jun '09)
|Sep '16
|Explosiv3 AWS CWI...
|66
