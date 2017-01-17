BAE Systems providing digital head-up display for F-22

BAE Systems is to completely replace the U.S. Air Force's F-22 Raptor's head-up display, or HUD, with a completely digital system. BAE Systems said that under the contract received from Lockheed Martin it will use its advanced Digital Light Engine technology to implement a form, fit, and function HUD solution that integrates seamlessly into the F-22's existing HUD space.

