BAE systems is hiring apprentices - see how to apply

BAE Systems has launched a recruitment drive for apprentices after reporting a boom in the number of young people working and being trained at its plants, including Brough near Hull. The new recruitment drive, which closes in February, will see 574 apprentices join BAE Systems by September 2017, the majority undertaking three-and-a-half to four year training programmes.

