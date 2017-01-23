B/E Aerospace Inc. (BEAV) Receives Average Recommendation of "Hold" from Analysts
B/E Aerospace Inc. has been assigned an average rating of "Hold" from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.
