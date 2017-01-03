Arotech and CEO Steven Esses Announce Early Contract Termination
Arotech Corporation today announced the early termination of its employment agreement with Steven Esses, Arotech's president and CEO and a member of the Board. Mr. Esses left the Company and resigned as a director of the Company and as an officer and director of all of the Company's subsidiaries effective December 31, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.
Add your comments below
Aerospace-Defense Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Northrop's New Combat Drone Could Outclass Boei...
|Dec 18
|Cactus Joe
|1
|Trump targets F-35, but aircraft means jobs in ...
|Dec 16
|WasteWater
|35
|General Electric purchases parcel (Jan '09)
|Nov '16
|Ozzie
|45
|General Electric Pursues Spinoff, Sale of Consu... (Jul '08)
|Oct '16
|TrojanHorse
|5,492
|Why some chemical companies joined the fight ag...
|Oct '16
|Duh
|1
|Welding inspector admits falsifying reports, sa... (Jun '09)
|Sep '16
|Explosiv3 AWS CWI...
|66
|Neb.-based Duncan Aviation cutting 300-plus jobs (Mar '09)
|Sep '16
|Heatx
|9
Find what you want!
Search Aerospace-Defense Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC