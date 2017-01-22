Alphabet Abandons Space Project -- Is SpaceX Next on Its List?
The mission is slated to take place sometime in late 2017 -- but now, it turns out, by the time those satellites reach orbit, Alphabet may not even own them anymore. Planet Labs' satellites might not give the most hi-res images, but they still give a nice picture of L.A. and the condition of the reservoirs that water it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Add your comments below
Aerospace-Defense Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Keir Stahlsmith (Jun '11)
|Sat
|John Francis
|2
|Northrop's New Combat Drone Could Outclass Boei...
|Dec '16
|Cactus Joe
|1
|Trump targets F-35, but aircraft means jobs in ...
|Dec '16
|WasteWater
|35
|General Electric purchases parcel (Jan '09)
|Nov '16
|Ozzie
|45
|General Electric Pursues Spinoff, Sale of Consu... (Jul '08)
|Oct '16
|TrojanHorse
|5,492
|Why some chemical companies joined the fight ag...
|Oct '16
|Duh
|1
|Welding inspector admits falsifying reports, sa... (Jun '09)
|Sep '16
|Explosiv3 AWS CWI...
|66
Find what you want!
Search Aerospace-Defense Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC