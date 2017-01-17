Alert: New Privacy Training Requirements for Companies with Federal Government Contracts
Effective January 19, 2017, companies awarded federal government contracts will be required to ensure that their employees receive annual privacy training if those employees handle personally identifiable information , have access to a system of records or design, develop, maintain or operate a system of records. The Department of Defense, General Services Administration and National Aeronautics and Space Administration recently issued these new rules, adding Subpart 24.3 to the Federal Acquisition Regulation and a new standard contract clause implementing the new requirements.
