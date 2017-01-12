Air safety board issues preliminary r...

Air safety board issues preliminary report on fatal Port of LA crash of Torrance-built helicopter

The brief five-paragraph narrative, released Friday by the National Transportation Safety Board, said all major components of the helicopter - except for the “outboard section of a main rotor blade” - were found in about 18 feet of water in the wake of the Jan. 4 crash. Los Angeles-based attorney Ilyas Akbari of the firm Baum, Hedlund, Aristei and Goldman, which has handled several lawsuits against the company over fatal helicopter crashes, said those marks are consistent with several possible causes, including “mast-bumping.” That's the term used when a helicopter's main rotor blade hits the main rotor drive shaft or “mast,” causing the chopper to crash with often fatal consequences.

