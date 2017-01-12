Air safety board issues preliminary report on fatal Port of LA crash of Torrance-built helicopter
The brief five-paragraph narrative, released Friday by the National Transportation Safety Board, said all major components of the helicopter - except for the “outboard section of a main rotor blade” - were found in about 18 feet of water in the wake of the Jan. 4 crash. Los Angeles-based attorney Ilyas Akbari of the firm Baum, Hedlund, Aristei and Goldman, which has handled several lawsuits against the company over fatal helicopter crashes, said those marks are consistent with several possible causes, including “mast-bumping.” That's the term used when a helicopter's main rotor blade hits the main rotor drive shaft or “mast,” causing the chopper to crash with often fatal consequences.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.
Add your comments below
Aerospace-Defense Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Northrop's New Combat Drone Could Outclass Boei...
|Dec 18
|Cactus Joe
|1
|Trump targets F-35, but aircraft means jobs in ...
|Dec 16
|WasteWater
|35
|General Electric purchases parcel (Jan '09)
|Nov '16
|Ozzie
|45
|General Electric Pursues Spinoff, Sale of Consu... (Jul '08)
|Oct '16
|TrojanHorse
|5,492
|Why some chemical companies joined the fight ag...
|Oct '16
|Duh
|1
|Welding inspector admits falsifying reports, sa... (Jun '09)
|Sep '16
|Explosiv3 AWS CWI...
|66
|Neb.-based Duncan Aviation cutting 300-plus jobs (Mar '09)
|Sep '16
|Heatx
|9
Find what you want!
Search Aerospace-Defense Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC