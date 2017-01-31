Aetna headquarters in Hartford, Conn.

Connecticut insurance icon Aetna is in talks to move its headquarters to Boston, according to a report in the Hartford Courant , a day after Gov. Dannel P. Malloy touted a tax cut on insurance premiums as a way to keep industry jobs in Connecticut. Aetna is hunting for up to 400,000 square feet of space, according to multiple unnamed sources cited by the Courant including commercial real estate brokers in Boston.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.