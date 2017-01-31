Aetna headquarters in Hartford, Conn.
Connecticut insurance icon Aetna is in talks to move its headquarters to Boston, according to a report in the Hartford Courant , a day after Gov. Dannel P. Malloy touted a tax cut on insurance premiums as a way to keep industry jobs in Connecticut. Aetna is hunting for up to 400,000 square feet of space, according to multiple unnamed sources cited by the Courant including commercial real estate brokers in Boston.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Add your comments below
Aerospace-Defense Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Honeywell shuts Teterboro aviation plant (Mar '07)
|Sun
|jameshickok
|42
|Raytheon To Build New Facility in Huntsville, A... (Jul '10)
|Jan 24
|Charles Lindberger
|18
|Keir Stahlsmith (Jun '11)
|Jan 21
|John Francis
|2
|Northrop's New Combat Drone Could Outclass Boei...
|Dec '16
|Cactus Joe
|1
|Trump targets F-35, but aircraft means jobs in ...
|Dec '16
|WasteWater
|35
|General Electric purchases parcel (Jan '09)
|Nov '16
|Ozzie
|45
|General Electric Pursues Spinoff, Sale of Consu... (Jul '08)
|Oct '16
|TrojanHorse
|5,492
Find what you want!
Search Aerospace-Defense Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC