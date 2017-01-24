3 Things You Must Know from General Electric's Earnings

GE released its fourth quarter and full-year 2016 earnings on January 20. Here's what investors need to know. put out a mixed-bag earnings report before the market opened on Friday, January 20. By the end of the day, shares were down more than 2% from the previous day's close while the S&P 500 rose slightly, indicating that the market wasn't thrilled with the company's lower-than-expected revenue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Motley Fool.