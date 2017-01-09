150 mph+ winds, 8 feet snow, possible from next California storm
The National Weather Service in Reno issued their forecast discussion today for California's Sierra Nevada, and the forecast of 150 mile per hour plus winds is confirmed, along with 4-8 feet of snow at high elevations: The weather will remain unsettled through at least Wednesday. These storms are colder with lower snow levels lessening the flood threat.
