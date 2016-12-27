Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Flir Systems Inc. (FLIR) to Sell
According to Zacks, "Year to date, FLIR Systems' shares have fared better than that of the Zacks categorized Electronics-Military Systems Market industry average. However, FLIR Systems has had a dismal earnings surprise history over the four trailing quarters, with consecutive earnings misses driven by rising operating costs and intensifying competition in retail channels.
