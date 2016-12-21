Trump tweets arena t stopping ramp-up of F-35 production at Lockheed Martin

Lockheed plans to add up to 1,000 mechanics and assemblers over the next two years as production ramps up. Despite criticism and threats from President-elect Donald Trump that the F-35 jet fighter program is "out of control," Lockheed Martin will shift the majority of its assembly line workers to a new work schedule as it prepares to ramp up toward full production of the stealth fighter.

