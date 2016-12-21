Trump to meet with Boeing, Lockheed Martin CEOs on Wednesday
Dec 21 U.S. President-elect Donald Trump was set to meet on Wednesday with Dennis Muilenburg, the chief executive of Boeing Co, and Marillyn Hewson, the CEO of Lockheed Martin Corp, two defense contractors he has questioned over project costs, a transition official said. ACCRA, Dec 21 Ghana's president-elect Nana Akufo-Addo on Wednesday said his economic priorities are to restore stability, cut taxes and interest rates and spur double-digit growth driven by the private sector.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Aerospace-Defense Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Northrop's New Combat Drone Could Outclass Boei...
|Dec 18
|Cactus Joe
|1
|Trump targets F-35, but aircraft means jobs in ...
|Dec 16
|WasteWater
|35
|General Electric purchases parcel (Jan '09)
|Nov '16
|Ozzie
|45
|General Electric Pursues Spinoff, Sale of Consu... (Jul '08)
|Oct '16
|TrojanHorse
|5,492
|Why some chemical companies joined the fight ag...
|Oct '16
|Duh
|1
|Welding inspector admits falsifying reports, sa... (Jun '09)
|Sep '16
|Explosiv3 AWS CWI...
|66
|Neb.-based Duncan Aviation cutting 300-plus jobs (Mar '09)
|Sep '16
|Heatx
|9
Find what you want!
Search Aerospace-Defense Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC