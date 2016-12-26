Trump poised for cost-cutting battle with defense contractors

President-elect Donald Trump's preemptive strike on the price tag of two major projects with leading defense contractors has fiscal hawks hopeful the incoming administration can rein in Pentagon contract costs even as Trump vows to invest in rebuilding the U.S. military. "I hope this will be an opportunity to look at the Pentagon more clearly from someone who has not been part of the system," Mandy Smithberger, director of military reform for the Project on Government Oversight , told FoxNews.com.

