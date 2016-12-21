Revamped Scorpion jet to begin Air Force assessment

With the successful first flight of Textron's first production-conforming Scorpion jet, the aircraft enters a first-of-its-kind evaluation program with the Air Force. Last week, the latest version of the Scorpion tactical jet - featuring improvements suggested by potential customers based on the prototype Scorpion that first flew three years ago this month - took off from McConnell Air Force Base for a one-hour, 42-minute flight.

