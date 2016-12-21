Post Christmas cheer abounds on snow and ice

Emi Walker, 5 left, and Kea Walker, 8, get pulled around Penny's Snow Place, a play area packed with snow, as thousands braved the mid-60's temperatures Monday to experience Winter Fest at the OC Fairgrounds. Ice skating, snow slides and the World's Largest Walk Through Ornament were just some of the attractions at what is billed as Southern California's Ultimate Winter Experience, open through January 1 in Costa Mesa.

