Most Influential 2016: Gwen Stefani topped the music charts this year, and closed out Irvine Meadows
Gwen Stefani headlined two nights at the Forum in Inglewood and played the final two evenings at Irvine Meadows Amphitheatre in October before the beloved venue was demolished.
Aerospace-Defense Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Northrop's New Combat Drone Could Outclass Boei...
|Dec 18
|Cactus Joe
|1
|Trump targets F-35, but aircraft means jobs in ...
|Dec 16
|WasteWater
|35
|General Electric purchases parcel (Jan '09)
|Nov '16
|Ozzie
|45
|General Electric Pursues Spinoff, Sale of Consu... (Jul '08)
|Oct '16
|TrojanHorse
|5,492
|Why some chemical companies joined the fight ag...
|Oct '16
|Duh
|1
|Welding inspector admits falsifying reports, sa... (Jun '09)
|Sep '16
|Explosiv3 AWS CWI...
|66
|Neb.-based Duncan Aviation cutting 300-plus jobs (Mar '09)
|Sep '16
|Heatx
|9
