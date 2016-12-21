Most Influential 2016: Gwen Stefani topped the music charts this year, and closed out Irvine Meadows

Gwen Stefani headlined two nights at the Forum in Inglewood and played the final two evenings at Irvine Meadows Amphitheatre in October before the beloved venue was demolished. Gwen Stefani headlined two nights at the Forum in Inglewood and played the final two evenings at Irvine Meadows Amphitheatre in October before the beloved venue was demolished.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anaheim Bulletin.