Lockheed Martin's (Non-Trump) Headwinds

Lockheed Martin's (Non-Trump) Headwinds

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: TheStreet.com

This commentary originally appeared on Real Money Pro at 9:00 a.m. on Dec. 23. Click here to learn about this dynamic market information service for active traders. Lockheed Martin has been under pressure for the past few weeks because of tweets by President-elect Donald Trump.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheStreet.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Aerospace-Defense Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Northrop's New Combat Drone Could Outclass Boei... Dec 18 Cactus Joe 1
News Trump targets F-35, but aircraft means jobs in ... Dec 16 WasteWater 35
News General Electric purchases parcel (Jan '09) Nov '16 Ozzie 45
News General Electric Pursues Spinoff, Sale of Consu... (Jul '08) Oct '16 TrojanHorse 5,492
News Why some chemical companies joined the fight ag... Oct '16 Duh 1
News Welding inspector admits falsifying reports, sa... (Jun '09) Sep '16 Explosiv3 AWS CWI... 66
News Neb.-based Duncan Aviation cutting 300-plus jobs (Mar '09) Sep '16 Heatx 9
See all Aerospace-Defense Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Aerospace-Defense Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Wall Street
  1. Earthquake
  2. Iraq
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,698 • Total comments across all topics: 277,356,606

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC