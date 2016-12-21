General Electric Versus Wells Fargo

Wednesday Dec 21

General Electric has moved to become a major software company realizing that this is where the future lies, not in its banking efforts of the 1990s and early 2000s. Wells Fargo is dealing with problems that have arisen because of its emphasis upon sales techniques that were established well before the arrival of the Great Recession.

Chicago, IL

