Embraer to hit all 2016 delivery, profitability targets -CEO
Dec 20 Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA will hit all of its 2016 delivery and profitability targets, the company's Chief Executive Officer Paulo Cesar Silva told journalists on Tuesday.
