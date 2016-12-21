Costa Mesa man gives 55-year-old high school mural a home at Concordia - in honor of mentor

Nyle Schafhauser, 71, of Costa Mesa, left, and Kenny Edwards, 72, of San Clemente, pose for a photo in front of a 55-year-old painting they installed at Concordia University Irvine's library, arts and theater building on Dec. 28, 2016. The painting was created by their high school art teacher, Gerald Brommer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orange County Register.