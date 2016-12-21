Canada Stocks-TSX rises for 3rd straight day; industrials, materials gain
Dec 19 Canada's main stock index rose for the third straight day on Monday, led by the industrial and materials groups, while shares of BlackBerry Ltd climbed as it opened an autonomous driving research center. At 11:35 a.m. EST , the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 40.37 points, or 0.26 percent, to 15,292.57.
