Bombardier Wichita modifies biz jet for Air Force contest

3 hrs ago

From left, Rick Yuse of Raytheon, Orlando Carvalho of Lockheed Martin and Alain Bellemare of Bombardier pose next to a Global 6000 business jet for an announcement that the three companies will compete as a team for the Air Force's next generation of Joint Surveillance Target Attack Radar System, or JSTARS, aircraft. An image of what the modified Bombardier Global 6000 business jet would look like if used by the Air Force for its Joint Surveillance Target Attack Radar System Recapitalization program.

