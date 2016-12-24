Beese Fulmer Investment Management In...

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Honeywell International Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,102 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

