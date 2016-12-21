BAE Systems to recruit hundreds more apprentices amid record number in training
Defence giant BAE Systems is training a record number of apprentices and plans to take on hundreds more in 2017. http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/business/news/bae-systems-to-recruit-hundreds-more-apprentices-amid-record-number-in-training-35328451.html http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/business/news/article35328450.ece/50f2c/AUTOCROP/h342/PANews%20BT_P-2c6cf0e5-4705-45ac-a0c6-ba9ade4d75d3_I1.jpg BAE said it needed to keep recruiting highly skilled employees, particularly to work on two submarine programmes at Barrow-in-Furness in Cumbria Defence giant BAE Systems is training a record number of apprentices and plans to take on hundreds more in 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Belfast Telegraph.
Add your comments below
Aerospace-Defense Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Northrop's New Combat Drone Could Outclass Boei...
|Dec 18
|Cactus Joe
|1
|Trump targets F-35, but aircraft means jobs in ...
|Dec 16
|WasteWater
|35
|General Electric purchases parcel (Jan '09)
|Nov '16
|Ozzie
|45
|General Electric Pursues Spinoff, Sale of Consu... (Jul '08)
|Oct '16
|TrojanHorse
|5,492
|Why some chemical companies joined the fight ag...
|Oct '16
|Duh
|1
|Welding inspector admits falsifying reports, sa... (Jun '09)
|Sep '16
|Explosiv3 AWS CWI...
|66
|Neb.-based Duncan Aviation cutting 300-plus jobs (Mar '09)
|Sep '16
|Heatx
|9
Find what you want!
Search Aerospace-Defense Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC