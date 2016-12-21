BAE extends collaboration Cyber Londo...

BAE extends collaboration Cyber London to nurture security innovation

Monday Dec 19

BAE Systems has extended its collaboration with Cyber London for three more years to nurture talent in cyber security sector in the UK. CyLon is a cyber security startup accelerator founded in collaboration of cyber security practitioners, entrepreneurs and public policy experts, and professional investors.

