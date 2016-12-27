B/E Aerospace Inc. (BEAV) Sees Large ...

B/E Aerospace Inc. (BEAV) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

14 hrs ago Read more: Daily Political

B/E Aerospace Inc. was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,998,101 shares, a decrease of 39.0% from the November 30th total of 13,107,000 shares.

