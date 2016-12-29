Analysts Expect Arotech Corp. (ARTX) to Post $0.02 Earnings Per Share
Arotech Corp. has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Aerospace-Defense Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Northrop's New Combat Drone Could Outclass Boei...
|Dec 18
|Cactus Joe
|1
|Trump targets F-35, but aircraft means jobs in ...
|Dec 16
|WasteWater
|35
|General Electric purchases parcel (Jan '09)
|Nov '16
|Ozzie
|45
|General Electric Pursues Spinoff, Sale of Consu... (Jul '08)
|Oct '16
|TrojanHorse
|5,492
|Why some chemical companies joined the fight ag...
|Oct '16
|Duh
|1
|Welding inspector admits falsifying reports, sa... (Jun '09)
|Sep '16
|Explosiv3 AWS CWI...
|66
|Neb.-based Duncan Aviation cutting 300-plus jobs (Mar '09)
|Sep '16
|Heatx
|9
Find what you want!
Search Aerospace-Defense Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC