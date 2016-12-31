10 companies to watch in 2017

Sign up for the Talking Points newsletter, a recap of the most important business news, delivered fresh each afternoon, Monday through Friday. With unemployment in Massachusetts at a 15-year low, wages finally creeping upward, and the state's economic growth rate outpacing national numbers, a "steady the course" 2017 seems like a reasonable bet - barring some kind of catastrophe, political or otherwise.

